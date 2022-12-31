The Garden Club of Richmond is again offering No. 1 “fancy-leafed” caladium bulbs for sale, which the club explained is best for the Fort Bend area.
The bulbs are available in the following colors: Red Flash (red) and Carolyn Whorton (pink), which grow well in full sun or shade; Candidum (white), which thrives in partial sun or shade; White Christmas (white with intense green veining); Fanny Munson (flamingo pink with green edges) which need shade; and FM Joyner (green netted veining with shades of pink and white), which is sun tolerant.
Native to the banks of the Amazon River in South America, Caladiums are tropical plants grown from a tuberous root often called bulbs. They add a lush, exotic touch to summer gardens in our area.
Easy to care for, the bulbs can provide a focal point for a sunny garden, enhance shady areas, or look stunning in patio containers.
Planting should take place in late April or early May when all danger of frost has passed, and the temperature reaches 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Bulbs can be pre-ordered and will be available for pick-up on March 1, 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Joseph’s Coffee & Cigars, 202 Morton Street in Richmond.
Bulbs are only sold in batches of 25 of a single color. Prices, including tax, are $36 for 25 bulbs, $68 for 50 bulbs and $134 for 100 bulbs. To order, contact Nancie Rain at 713- 898-8359 or nrain@comcast.net or Roberta Terrell at 281-343-9932 or robertaterrell@ gmail.com.
