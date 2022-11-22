In the wide open barn of Stuart Ranch Jess, Teri, and Grace Stuart graciously hosted the Garden Club of Richmond November meeting, A chuck wagon theme with chili and all the trimmings was hosted by Gail Roy, Debbie Schwer, Karen Wright, Ruthie Herfort, and Dorsey Shriver. Courtney Raska, president of the club, thanked the hostesses for their efforts and held a brief meeting. Covered topics were the status of the Caladium Bulb Sale and the recognition of new members Whitney Laffere and Libby King. Lastly, a possible club trip to the Music Box in January and a reminder of the Christmas Jingle in December ended the meeting.
Deidre Doggett, vice president in charge of programs, introduced Jess Stuart as Mr. Fort Bend County, his well-deserved moniker coming from involvement and leadership in so many area organizations and his dedication to the history of Fort Bend.
He began his presentation with the Stuart family connection to the historical Old 300 whose descendants are spread everywhere. Stephen F. Austin’s Old 300 were really the Old 297 due to a few dropouts. They had two years to settle their land grants. They settled along the Brazos, Colorado, and San Bernard rivers. Because the size of the land grant was associated with the size of the family, the John Foster Land Grant was 12,277 acres due to the fact he had 13 children. The land belonged to the Fosters, Mayos, and Stuarts, whose ranch now has 128 acres of the original land grant.
John and Randolph Foster, distant grandfather and uncle to Jess, are the namesakes for Foster High School in Richmond. Randolph Foster had his own land grant and was known as “The Hunter”. His hunting helped provide food for Sam Houston’s army. He was a negotiator as well as a fighter.
Stuart Ranch began in 1824 as a commercial cattle operation. Its brand includes the okay symbol reflecting the Stuart motto “Everything’s going to be okay.” The ranch has won the Family Land Heritage Award for their historical and operational efforts and is looking forward to 200 years of cattle operations.
The next part of his presentation were “Then and Now” pictures. He showed past and present pictures of Imperial Valley Railroad 1907, Morton Cemetery 1825 and 1899 during the flood, Morton Street Richmond early 1900 and 2017, JHP Davis Bank early 1900 and the present location of The George Foundation, and the old Richmond railroad depot and the Brazos river bridge now and during the 1899 flood.
Closing the history portion of his program, Jess, the Community Development Executive at YMCA, shared important information on what is happening with the YMCA located in Richmond and its plans for construction and development. A Capital Campaign to raise the necessary funds exists.. The Wessendorf family and George Foundation have each pledged $2.5 million based on public funding first of $7.5 million. The board of the Development Council of Richmond has allotted $1 million. Other public entities such as Rosenberg, Needville, Kendleton, and Pleak whose citizens have used the facility hopefully will also help donate. Because of structural issues, half of the building will need to be removed. The new facility will include a heated outdoor pool in answer to the #1 poll request for aquatics by Y users.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.