In conjunction with the Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries invites students entering grades K through 5 to a fun, interactive performance of “The Adventures of the Real Pecos Bill” on Wednesday, July 27, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room at the Albert George Branch Library, located at 9230 Gene Street in Needville.
Many children are familiar with the tall tales of the lovable cowboy character Pecos Bill and his legendary feats of wonder in the Old West. In this performance, Hope Shiver and David Keepman, from the theater group “Voices from the Past,” will re-enact the tall tales of this fabled cowboy hero. Children in the audience will be invited to help Pecos Bill as he rides a tornado and captures fried-chicken-eating bank robbers. They may even learn a little about American military history in the Texas Wild West!
Made possible by a grant through Young Audiences of Houston, the performance is free and open to the public.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Albert George Branch Library (281-238-2850).
