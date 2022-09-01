Share your love of reading with other book lovers at one of the book clubs that meet monthly at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library,
8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear. New members are always welcome.
The next meeting of the Day Readers Book Club will take place on Monday, September 12, beginning at 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is Old Heart, written by Peter Ferry. Call the library to check availability of print copies. This book club meets on the second Monday of every month.
The Fulshear Night Readers Guild will meet on Monday, September 26, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is Miracle Creek, written by Angie Kim. This title is available in print and digitally as an ebook on OverDrive and as an e-audiobook on Hoopla; call the library to check availability of additional print copies. This book club meets on the last Monday of every month.
The book club meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675).
