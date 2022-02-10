Fruit/citrus tree sale is Saturday

The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will host their annual citrus/fruit tree sale fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m.-noon (or sold out) at the George Pavilion of the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Texas 36 S. in Rosenberg.
An estimated 75 different varieties of fruit trees and berries will be for sale with approximately 1,000 plants available.
Master Gardeners will answer questions at the sale so buyers can obtain the best information about how to plant and care for their new tree or plant.
Last year, some of the more popular fruit and citrus trees sold out in a matter of minutes. Most were gone within an hour or two.
Shoppers waited in line for up to two hours before the sale began.
Wagons are available for use but shoppers may also bring their own carts and wagons.
A map of the layout of the sale is available on the Master Gardener’s website.
Due to last year’s freeze, a limited number of citrus trees will be sold. Several varieties of avocados, apples, figs, peaches, pears, plums, persimmons, pomegranates, blueberries and blackberries will be available.
These plants have been acquired from a reputable grower and chosen based on their likelihood of success in Fort Bend County.
Additionally, Fort Bend Master Gardener are growing tropical fruits, including Java Blue bananas, gingers, moringa (Moringa oleifera), papaya, turmeric and dragon fruit, that will also be for sale.
Sales proceeds support The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners, Inc., a non-profit organization whose purpose is to disseminate research-backed horticulture advice to residents of Fort Bend County, in support of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
All citrus trees available at the Fort Bend Master Gardener Fruit Tree Sale are certified to be disease free.
Read about the specific plants to be sold at “2022 Fruit Tree Sale Plant Descriptions” by going online to https://fbmg.org/fruit-tree-sale/
Learn the prices for the plants at the same website.
Likewise, read about growing fruit trees in Fort Bend County: care of fruit trees in Fort Bend County at the same website.
