Friendship Church, 4640 Richmond-Foster Road at FM 359 in Richmond, has an in-person and online worship service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Senior Pastor Adam Fithen continues his seven-part series of messages entitled "I Am..." Sermon this Sunday is "The Light of the World."
To watch live, click the LiveStream link on the homepage of the church website, FriendshipChurch.cc, or search "Friendship Church Richmond" on YouTube.
In-person Wednesday services for kids, youth and adults are conducted from 7 to 8 p.m. Visit the church website or call 281.341.1300 for more information.
