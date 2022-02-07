Friends on a Mission

Friends of Child Advocates of Fort Bend, an auxiliary volunteer group supporting Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB), will host its annual membership social – Meeting with a Mission in the Venetian Estates home of Pat and Brad Somers on Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend and join in the fun!
In addition to socializing and hors d-oeuvres, guests will enjoy a style show by Fabulous You and learn more about what their membership dues have been able to do to support the children served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend.
Friends helps the children directly through a Special Needs Fund for items and services that the children need but are unable to afford. FRIENDS has more than 100 members and is managed by a Council which provides volunteer opportunities and social events throughout the year. Annual membership dues are $40 per year.
Membership is open to anyone.
For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact Pat at tootsomers@gmail.com or 281-782-9068. For more information about FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend or to become a member, go to https://www.cafb.org/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities/friends-of-child-advocates-of-fort-bend/.
Friends of Child Advocates of Fort Bend is an auxiliary league which helps support a variety of activities benefiting the children served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend and the volunteers who help them.
Their Special Needs Fund underw
rites the needs of children in the foster care system that other providers are unable to offer – items that most people take for granted. The fund has underwritten backpacks filled with school supplies, summer camp tuition, tutoring, caps and gowns for graduating seniors and computers for college students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.