FRIENDS OF GEORGE MEMORIAL LIBRARY PLAN BOOK SALE FOR LIBRARIES’ ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

In conjunction with Fort Bend County Libraries’ 75th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Friends of the George Memorial Library will have a major Book Sale from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, at the front entrance of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find a lot in common at the Friends of the Library Book Sale, where they will discover adult and children’s books, magazines, DVDs, videos, and much more — all at prices that are hard to beat!
The Friends of the George Memorial Library will also be releasing a commemorative book bag for the library system’s 75th anniversary. These special-edition, reusable book bags will be available for $3.00.
Donations of used books, DVDs, and CDs are always welcome, and may be taken to the library during regular business hours. All contributions are tax-deductible. Membership applications will be available for people who would like to join the Friends of George Memorial Library.
Proceeds from the book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the libraries, including FBCL’s 75th Anniversary event at George Memorial Library on October 8.
About the FBCL 75th Anniversary Celebration
Fort Bend County Libraries’ 75th Anniversary Celebration will take place from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, on Saturday, October 8, at George Memorial Library in Richmond. Featuring an exciting line-up of performances and exhibits, the event will have free activities and fun for the whole family in the Bohachevsky Gallery and in the Jodie E. Stavinoha Amphitheater behind the library.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.