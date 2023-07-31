FRIENDS OF GEORGE MEMORIAL LIBRARY HOST ONGOING BOOK SALE

The “Friends of the George Memorial Library” organization has long had an ongoing book sale in the lobby of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond, and it continues to be a favorite stop for book lovers looking for deals!
People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find low prices on books for children and teens, fiction and non-fiction books for adults, classics, graphic novels, inspirational books, romance novels, science fiction, and textbooks, as well as audiobooks, music CDs, movie DVDs, and even puzzles. The selection also includes large-print books and books in Spanish.
Prices of items in the book sale range from 50¢ for paperback children’s books to $1.50 for hardback fiction books. A library card is not required to shop at the Friends’ book sale.
Money raised by the Friends of the Library Book Sale has provided funding for special adult and children’s programs, cultural events, and staff development and continuing-education programs for library employees.
Donations of gently-used books, audio CDs, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcome and may be taken to the library during regular business hours. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Items that cannot be accepted include cassettes, VHS tapes, encyclopedias, legal statutes, case books, National Geographic and other magazines, or books that are damp, moldy, dirty, or insect-ridden.
