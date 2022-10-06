FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend to Host Fall Membership Coffee

FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend, an auxiliary volunteer group supporting Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB), will host their annual Fall membership coffee on Thursday, October 20 from 9:30 am until 11 am at 903 San Marino Dr. in Sugar Land.
The public is invited to join us as House of Blooms demonstrates how to spring into fall by creating a special fall floral arrangement. Visit with old friends and new and join FRIENDS as a member. Membership dues of $40 support a variety of activities benefiting the children served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend. For further information on FRIENDS or to RSVP for the event, please contact Pat Somers at tootsomers@gmail.com or call 281-782-9063.
FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend is an auxiliary league which helps support a variety of activities benefiting the children served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend and the volunteers who help them. Their
Special Needs Fund underwrites the needs of children that other providers are unable to offer – items that
most people take for granted. The fund has underwritten backpacks filled with school supplies, summer camp tuition, tutoring, caps and gowns for graduating seniors and computers for college students.
Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and their families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 20,500 children since opening its doors in 1991.
For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.
