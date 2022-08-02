Frank Vancik of Rosenberg grew up in Texas, but the Czecho-Slovakians wanted to hang him for desertion

Robert Keprta of East Bernard published a book about his grandfather’s near death experience in 1921. His grandfather, Frank Vancik, survived to settle in Rosenberg

Robert Keprta’s grandfather was in big trouble in September 1921 — the kind of trouble that could end with a noose around his neck.

See, the Rosenberg resident was wanted by the Czecho-Slovakian Army for desertion.

Even though he didn’t desert, because he wasn’t a citizen of Czecho-Slovakia.

In fact, Frank Vancik believed he was a US citizen.

However, immigration authorities at Ellis Island were skeptical when the 28-year-old father of a baby daughter disembarked a ship from Bremen without a passport.

Keprta knew nothing of his grandfather’s plight until well after his death.

Upon recovering old documents of his grandfather’s, Keprta unveiled an inspiring story well worth telling — a short story that would later become a published novella and a captivating account of a Fort Bend County family’s past.

Frank Vancik’s story that appeared in the Daily News on Sept. 29, 1921.

