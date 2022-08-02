Frank Vancik of Rosenberg grew up in Texas, but the Czecho-Slovakians wanted to hang him for desertion

Robert Keprta’s grandfather was in big trouble in September 1921 — the kind of trouble that could end with a noose around his neck.
See, the Rosenberg resident was wanted by the Czecho-Slovakian Army for desertion.
Even though he didn’t desert, because he wasn’t a citizen of Czecho-Slovakia.
In fact, Frank Vancik believed he was a US citizen.
However, immigration authorities at Ellis Island were skeptical when the 28-year-old father of a baby daughter disembarked a ship from Bremen without a passport.
Keprta knew nothing of his grandfather’s plight until well after his death.
Upon recovering old documents of his grandfather’s, Keprta unveiled an inspiring story well worth telling — a short story that would later become a published novella and a captivating account of a Fort Bend County family’s past.
The 50-page book “Homeland” follows the story of Keprta’s maternal grandfather, Frank Vancik, whose family immigrated to the United States in 1912. After arriving in Galveston with $10.50 in their pockets and limited knowledge of the English language, the Austro-Hungarian family lived in Ellinger and then Sealy before settling in Rosenberg, just south of the Brazos River.
“Now twenty-eight years old, he wants to visit his homeland to see his childhood friends,” the synopsis on the novel’s back cover reads. “He was not yet a US citizen when he left to visit his homeland. Because of this, he was detained as a legal citizen of the Czech Republic ... However, a harrowing ordeal awaited him.”
“As he was still a citizen of the Czech Republic, he was subsequently forced into military service. He would eventually escape, make his way back to America as a stowaway, but be detained again without papers at Ellis Island. When detained, he was to be sent back to Europe to be shot as a deserter. Now only last-minute interventions could save him!”
The miraculous occurrences in “Homeland” were inspired by a true story that Keprta didn’t know took place until after his grandfather’s passing.
“When somebody was cleaning out one of [Frank’s] folders, trunk [or] something, they ran across a typewritten account of his visit back to Europe, which he had never talked about,” Keprta explained. “Nobody knew it until they saw what he had written down. [I] read that, and that was inspiring.”
Keprta was inspired by the account and knew he wanted to retell the story for his family.
“I put the things in there from his memoirs he left and from what my uncle had told me,” Keprta expressed. “Then I had to fill in a lot of the blanks based on my military experience [and] how I would have done something if I was in that situation.”
Vancik’s harrowing tale appeared in daily papers across the United States on Sept. 29,,1921.
“My old mother and I went overseas to visit the scenes of her childhood, leaving my wife and 15-month-old baby in Texas,” he recounted to reporters. “The authorities took my passport away as soon as I landed in Czecho-Slovakia.”
On the third day after his arrival, he was told the government had him scheduled for enlistment in the Czecho-Slovakian Army, he recalled from his detention cell at Ellis Island.
“That’s when I began to hike out of Czecho-Slovakia,” he said. “I walked most of the way to Bremen (a German port), dodging the authorities. I had no passport to get back into the United States, but borrowed one from a friend to pas up the gangplank of the ship, and then tossed back to my friend his passport.”
That scheme got him back to New York and the immigration center at Ellis Island.
“The Ellis Island folks had only sympathy for me when I asked for the privilege of re-entering the land where I grew up, to join my wife and baby,” he recounted.
The Ellis Island “folks” told him it was up to the Secretary of State whether he would be entitled to a waiver of the passport requirement.
“Meanwhile, if they deport me, the Czecho-Slovakian government will string me to a tree for desertion,” he explained to reporters. “My wife is scared crazy and is now on her way to New York. I grew up thinking my father had naturalized and that I was, therefore, a citizen of the United States.”
Fortunately, everything worked out for Vancik, and he returned to Texas to raise a family.
Good thing, he did, or his grandson Robert wouldn’t be around to write about the frightening ordeal.
