The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office recently received a donation of individual first aid kits (IFAK), thanks to the generosity of a local foundation.
The newly-formed Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Foundation provided 46 first aid kits totaling $9,300 to enable 100% of uniformed patrol deputies to have the necessary kits, which contain basic medical materials designed to provide deputies with critical point-of-wounding medical equipment for treating penetrating, blast, and other traumatic injuries sustained in the line of duty. These kits add to a recent $24,198.89 IFAK grant awarded to the Sheriff’s Office by the Office of the Texas Governor to supply 119 IFAKs under the state Justice Assistance Grant program. The two grants will equip all of deputies with the Sheriff’s Office who patrol Fort Bend County communities.
The Sheriff’s Foundation also assisted in the funding of branded marketing materials to help the Sheriff’s Office hire additional deputies and civilian personnel. These include key fobs, note pads, card holders, cellular phone stands, pens, lanyards, and other materials that are given to prospective candidates during recruiting events.
“We thank the Sheriff’s Foundation for donating much-needed life-saving technology necessary to support our patrol deputies on the streets,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “We’re equally grateful to receive the necessary funds to attract, recruit, and retain top-talent applicants who want to serve and protect our citizens.”
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Foundation was established in 2021 with the intent to serve as an organization dedicated to providing community support and supplemental funding for safety equipment and training for the deputies at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. It relies upon donations from individuals and corporations to fulfill the mission to raise funds for the Sheriff’s Office.
“The brave men and women of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office work every day to protect us and our way of life,” said Foundation Board President Dave Moss. “It is their duty and their calling. Our duty is to do everything in our power to make their job easier and safer.”
