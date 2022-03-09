The Musical Fates takes the audience through many different aspects of dealing with fate, from the
tormented Tchaikovsky to the light-hearted Offenbach. These two diametrically opposed statements of
fate, Offenbach’s Overture to Orpheus in the Underworld on one hand and Tchaikovsky’s towering
Symphony No. 4 on the other, let us into the quandary that is fate - it is almost always in the eye of the
beholder. Also on the program is Ravel’s mesmerizing masterpiece, Bolero.
The Junior and Senior Division Winners for the 2022 Houston Music Teachers Concerto Competition will
be playing concerti movements at The Musical Fates. HMTA Junior Division WInner Alexis Chen is a
12-year-old at Lanier Middle School and will be playing Bach’s Keyboard Concerto in D Minor, BWV
1052. HMTA Senior winner Victor Cai is a 15-year-old sophomore at the Emery/Weiner School and will
be playing Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1.
FBSO’s pride and joy is accompanying the Marielle Ogletree Young Artist Concerto Winner. 2022’s
winner is Joshua Henselman, a fifteen-year-old freshman at Veritas Academy. He will be playing
Prokofieff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, Opus 16, a dream of his for many years. FBSO looks
forward to supporting his budding artistry by playing this concerto with him at The Musical Fates.
Tickets to The Musical Fates begin at $25 for adults. Children are $10 each. Discounts are available for
seniors 55 and over, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at www.fbso.org or by calling
(281) 208-6900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.