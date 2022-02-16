Fort Bend Museum seeks ‘HerStory’ nominees

Is there a woman in Fort Bend County whose history should be honored? If so, the Fort Bend Museum wants to know. In celebration of Women's History Month, the Fort Bend Museum is looking for women to include in its second annual HerStory initiative.
“HerStory identifies, honors and elevates the stories of female pioneers, activists, humanitarians and trailblazers in Fort Bend County who penned their own narratives,” said Ana Alicia Acosta, site manager of the Fort Bend Museum. “Women’s History Month is about celebrating the contributions of women throughout history and inspiring future generations of women and girls.”
Names of nominees, and their stories, can be shared with the museum via email at info@fortbendmuseum.org or 281-342-6478.
The Fort Bend Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Historic house tours are available at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m., 1p.m. and 3p.m. on Saturdays.
To learn more about upcoming events visit: fortbendmuseum.org/events.html
