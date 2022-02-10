Celebrating Women’s History Month this March, the Fort Bend Museum wants to hear from you. Is there a woman in Fort Bend County whose history you think should be honored? The Fort Bend Museum is looking for women to include in its second annual HerStory initiative.
“HerStory identifies, honors and elevates the stories of female pioneers, activists, humanitarians and trailblazers in Fort Bend County who penned their own narratives,” said Ana Alicia Acosta, site manager of the Fort Bend Museum. “Women’s History Month is about celebrating the contributions of women throughout history and inspiring future generations of women and girls.” If you have a nominee in mind, email the Fort Bend Museum at info@fortbendmuseum.org or call 281-342-6478 to share their story.
The Fort Bend Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday from 9am to 5pm. Historic house tours are available at 1pm and 3pm Tuesdays – Fridays and 10am, 1pm and 3pm on Saturdays.
To learn more about upcoming events visit: fortbendmuseum.org/events.html
