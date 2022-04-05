RICHMOND — Fort Bend County has been called the nation’s most diverse. Now, the rich stories of the people who have come to live in the county will be celebrated and explored in a monthly speaker series that will take place on a “first Thursday” cadence at the recently renovated Fort Bend Museum.
As the “Our History, Our Diversity” lecture series continues April 7 at 7:00 p.m., guest speaker Dr. Anne S. Chao, Ph.D. from Rice’s Department of History will discuss her research interests include using computational techniques to do network analysis, text-mining and archival research on historical figures in the late Qing, early Republican China, as well as in the immigration history of Asian Americans to the south. Dr. Chao has taught courses and mentored students in the Program in Poverty, Justice and Human Capabilities and in the Department of History. Currently she is Program Manager of the Houston Asian American Archive (HAAA), which focuses on the immigration experience of Asian Americans to Houston. Dr. Chao is a College Associate and a Divisional Advisor to undeclared humanities students at Lovett College. She is a member of the Advisory Boards of the Center for the Study of Women, Gender, and Sexuality, the Chao Center for Asian Studies, the Kinder Institute, the Shepherd School of Music, and a member of the Patron Group of the Moody Arts Center.
The Fort Bend Museum, located in the heart of historic Richmond at 410 South Fifth Street, underwent a $2 million renovation/expansion project last year. The goal was to create a flexible, modernized venue that could serve as a traditional museum by day and an event center and community hub by night.
The range of “Our History, Our Diversity” speakers in the months ahead is reflective of the county’s wide-ranging population and unique cultural heritage:
March 3 Dr. Erin Baumgartner Demographics of diversity
April 7 Dr. Anne Chao Asian American immigration experience
May 5 Sheriff Eric Fagan African American perspective
June 2 Dr. Maggie Rodriguez Hispanic experience
July 7 Author Dan Worrall Pre-history, Native Americans
August 4 Justice Ken Wise Overview, ranching heritage, Old 300
The free series is supported by a grant from Reliant Energy. Each session will begin at 7:00 p.m. inside the Fort Bend Museum’s exhibit gallery.
