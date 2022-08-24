Fort Bend Junior Service League Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors

The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is pleased to introduce the 2022-2023 Board of Directors. The incoming Board members, who began their term on June 1st, have a combined 69 years of service with FBJSL. “It is with great honor and humility that I step into the role of FBJSL President. It is a privilege to follow in the footsteps of the many wonderful women that have led this great organization. The members of the Board are committed to bridging the gap between our members and our community and are fully dedicated to service. FBJSL will continue to observe our mission of service and provide trained volunteers to our community partners while promoting leadership and philanthropy through our members,” said Tanesha Mosley, FBJSL President.
The annual FBJSL membership drive is currently underway. Please visit the FBJSL Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortBendJuniorServiceLeague/
for the Informational Meeting dates and times. Prospective members may contact Jamila Carroll, Director of New Members, at newmembers@fbjsl.com. For more information about FBJSL, please visit www.fbjsl.org.
The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable, as well as providing an atmosphere of friendliness, goodwill, and camaraderie for all members.
Proceeds from various events and fundraisers have made it possible for FBJSL to donate more than $4.8 million to non-profit agencies in the Fort Bend community since its inception in 2001.
Contact the league at http://www.fbjsl.org or publicrelations@fbjsl.com.
