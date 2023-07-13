Fort Bend Junior Service League Accepting Non-Profit Event Beneficiary Grant Applications

Fort Bend, Texas: The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL), a local women’s volunteer organization dedicated to improving the Fort Bend County community, is currently accepting Event Beneficiary applications from charitable organizations interested in benefiting from the proceeds of the FBJSL Sugar Plum Market to be held in early November 2023. This opportunity is designed to provide support and resources to deserving non-profit organizations in their endeavors to create meaningful change designed to support and uplift deserving organizations within our community with grants.
As part of our commitment to fostering positive change and making a lasting impact, FBJSL hosts its annual Sugar Plum Market shopping extravaganza as a platform to raise funds for local non-profit organizations. We firmly believe that collaboration and collective efforts are the key to driving meaningful change and are excited to invite non-profit organizations to apply for this exceptional opportunity. Since its inception in 2001, the Sugar Plum Market has raised over $4.2 million for charities serving critical initiatives throughout Fort Bend County ranging from education and scholarship funding, at-risk and disadvantaged youth needs, health and needs of women and children, homelessness, substance abuse prevention, arts, and cultural enrichment, and more.
"We are delighted to open the application window for non-profit event beneficiaries," said FBJSL, Beneficiary Review Committee Co-Chairs Alexis Geissler and Jennifer Semeyn, "This initiative reflects our dedication to creating sustainable change by empowering organizations that are making a positive difference. We eagerly await the submissions and look forward to collaborating with the selected non-profit organizations.”
The Event Beneficiary application will be available until August 1, 2023. Interested non-profit organizations are encouraged to submit their applications for consideration. The selection process will involve a careful evaluation of each applicant based on criteria such as alignment with our mission, demonstrated impact in Fort Bend County, and financial accountability.
Alternatively, organizations looking to fund a critical need, pilot a program, or expand a significant service to the Fort Bend community may apply at any time for grant funding up to $5,000.00 per League year (June 1 through May 31) from the League’s Community Assistance Fund. Please visit the Request Support page of the FBJSL website for details.
Non-profit organizations interested in applying can find the application form and detailed information on our website at https://www.fbjsl.org/request-support/. To be eligible, applicants must have 501(c)(3) status, serve the Fort Bend community, and fit within the League’s mission, goals, and one or more position statements. FBJSL considers the specific needs of each qualified applicant and selects beneficiaries that it believes will thrive due to FBJSL support.
All applications should be submitted via e-mail to brccom@fbjsl.com We encourage all eligible organizations to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their work and make a significant impact in our community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.