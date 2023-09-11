Upon further reflection over the recent summer break, Adam Yates is satisfied and proud of the work accomplished during a four-week period at the educational-focused nonprofit he leads because, as the executive director for Fort Bend Hope, Yates strives to remain cognizant of educational deficits in the community.

“I want us to continue to improve and to continue to listen to the needs of our clients to see where we can help,” Yates said. This, he stressed, is the standard of Fort Bend Hope.

Through a distinctive collection of classes, tutoring, programs and volunteers, Fort Bend Hope helps children and adults with literacy skills, earning a General Equivalency Degree (GED) or English as a Second Language (ESL) studies. For its younger students in particular, Fort Bend Hope offers an after-school program to help students with homework or reading and classes that revolve around art, STEM and social lessons.

But during the summer, the nonprofit hosts its interactive summer reading camp for the children.

The intent of the camp is simple but paramount, said Yates — to keep children engaged and prevent them from losing academic ground during the break away from a formal school setting. “So they are ready to hit the ground running when school starts back,” he clarified.

Community partners for the recent summer reading camp included, among others, Bob’s Taco Station, Fort Bend Donuts, Lunches of Love, Brazos Bend State Park, and the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land, “which made this the most fun and engaging camp ever,” Yates said.

“Looking back at what was just completed, we had a wonderful summer reading camp averaging 28 kids a day over four weeks,” he continued. “We had around 12 to 15 volunteers a day. Most of these volunteers were kids in high school, and they were tremendous. They formed great relationships with our elementary aged campers. Seeing all the kids we had this summer, young and old, makes me tremendously excited and optimistic about the future.”

