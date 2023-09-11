Upon further reflection over the recent summer break, Adam Yates is satisfied and proud of the work accomplished during a four-week period at the educational-focused nonprofit he leads because, as the executive director for Fort Bend Hope, Yates strives to remain cognizant of educational deficits in the community.
“I want us to continue to improve and to continue to listen to the needs of our clients to see where we can help,” Yates said. This, he stressed, is the standard of Fort Bend Hope.
Through a distinctive collection of classes, tutoring, programs and volunteers, Fort Bend Hope helps children and adults with literacy skills, earning a General Equivalency Degree (GED) or English as a Second Language (ESL) studies. For its younger students in particular, Fort Bend Hope offers an after-school program to help students with homework or reading and classes that revolve around art, STEM and social lessons.
But during the summer, the nonprofit hosts its interactive summer reading camp for the children.
The intent of the camp is simple but paramount, said Yates — to keep children engaged and prevent them from losing academic ground during the break away from a formal school setting. “So they are ready to hit the ground running when school starts back,” he clarified.
Community partners for the recent summer reading camp included, among others, Bob’s Taco Station, Fort Bend Donuts, Lunches of Love, Brazos Bend State Park, and the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land, “which made this the most fun and engaging camp ever,” Yates said.
“Looking back at what was just completed, we had a wonderful summer reading camp averaging 28 kids a day over four weeks,” he continued. “We had around 12 to 15 volunteers a day. Most of these volunteers were kids in high school, and they were tremendous. They formed great relationships with our elementary aged campers. Seeing all the kids we had this summer, young and old, makes me tremendously excited and optimistic about the future.”
When Yates means the future, he’s not alluding to the distant one. Excitement is brewing at Fort Bend Hope as the day to its first gala — Superheroes of Fort Bend Hope Gala — nears.
“After 10 years in this mission, we were confident that this was the right time to have our first fundraising gala,” said Fort Bend Hope Board Chair Diana Neely. “People are not only inclined, but eager to contribute to educational programs. Our supporters can envision the positive changes that education makes in people’s lives. The more proceeds we receive, the more people and needs we can serve.”
The Superheroes of Fort Bend Hope Gala will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 5 in The Lodge of the Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond. Tickets can be purchased at www.fortbendhope.org. The evening will include dinner, a cocktail hour and a silent auction.
“We have a beautiful evening planned,” said Gala Chair Deneé Hawthorne. “We have a fun icebreaker game where guests can donate $20 for a chance to win a brand-new HP laptop, throughout the evening we will showcase a few success stories that highlight students who have excelled in our programs, and of course, we have a fabulous keynote speaker.”
Choosing former Major League Baseball baseball player and the current color analyst of the Houston Astros, Geoff Blum, as the keynote speaker was “an easy choice for us,” Hawthorne said.
Blum “is a remarkable guy,” she continued. “We will have a ballroom full of Astros fans, and who better to have as our Keynote, than Geoff Blum himself? He is the TV Color Analyst for the Houston Astros and broadcasts alongside Todd Kalas and Julia Morales in this golden era of Astros baseball championships. Geoff is supportive of the work we are doing at Fort Bend Hope, and we have no doubt, he will make the evening fun and lively.”
CELEBRATING THE SUPERHEROES
Considering the value it places on both its community partnerships and the people within the community it serves, the gala’s superhero theme exemplifies the disposition of Fort Bend Hope.
“We chose the superhero theme because we view every sponsor and guest attending as our superheroes because of their generous support of the Fort Bend Hope Gala,” Hawthorne said, explaining the financial support will “have a tremendous impact” on the nonprofit’s educational programs.
“But more importantly,” she stressed, “the clients we serve are the true superheroes. They continue to invest tirelessly in their own education through the programs offered at Fort Bend Hope. It is hard to learn a new language. It is hard to pass the GED exam. It can be hard to make time to bring your kids to an after-school program. The fact is, life gets in the way as it does for all of us. So many of our clients push through this adversity to continue pursuing their goals.
“It is an honor to be part of that journey with them. We are seeing results as our programs are having a tangible impact on the community we serve.”
Hawthorne noted that the gala, which is foremost a fundraiser, is also a chance to “introduce the mission of Fort Bend Hope to an audience that may be hearing about [it] for the very first time.”
The stories of triumph that come from the nonprofit are the kind that move and motivate people, Hawthorne said.
“When people learn about our mission and what we are doing, they want to be a part of it [through donations or volunteering]. We want more people to learn about us so they can support us.”
Yates said proceeds from the gala will be put towards general operating expenses to prepare for expansion.
“We have seen tremendous growth since we resumed in-person classes after the initial pandemic shutdown [and] the hunger in the area for ESL, GED, children’s educational programming and other classes continues to grow,” he said. “Just bluntly, we need more space so we can continue to expand to meet the educational needs of the community. What form will that additional space take? I don’t think any of us know right now, however, we want to be ready financially to act when the right opportunity comes along.”
The nonprofit’s fall programming recently returned, as well as the after-school and extracurricular programs. The new GED, ESL, citizenship, basic literacy, and computer literacy classes also resumed, with expectancies to hold a nutritional health class for adults this fall.
“We have lots of new people signing up because that hunger for education is so strong,” he said.
But financial goals aside, Yates said the Superheroes of Fort Bend Hope Gala had another equally pressing objective — to determine the strength of its surrounding support.
“We want to see how much support there is for our mission in the community at large,” Yates said. “As it turns out, it is more than we could have hoped for. We are truly humbled and honored by the level of support from our sponsors and guests.
“I had dreams on what we could do. It turns out that God’s dreams are even bigger. It is truly exciting.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.