For millions, the barriers standing between themselves and US citizenship can seem daunting and insurmountable. For Don Storey and the organization at Fort Bend Hope, that goal is to make the path to a new life in America more attainable than ever, starting with a US citizenship class scheduled to start later this month.

“We really want to help anyone,” Storey said. “I can’t imagine what it would be like for me to need to study and pass an interview and a test in another country in a foreign language, so anything we can do to make that easier on those going through that process is worth it.”

The goal of the course is to prepare those who have legal status for the immigration interview and subsequent test become naturalized American citizens. “This is the third class I will have taught,” Storey said. “So far I know of at least 10 people who have taken the class and are now naturalized citizens.”

Storey said his classes are about more than just advancing through the citizenship process.

“This is not simply about how to be a citizen,” Storey said. “It’s how to be a better citizen. It’s about creating new opportunities.”

The classes take place at Fort Bend Hope’s location at 927 Third St. in Rosenberg and are slated for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings starting Sept. 22 and will cover topics in civics and American history.

Storey said he is aiming to host an orientation during the same time slot either Sept. 15 or 22, and that orientation will be for prospective students and volunteers to get a feel for the class and find out if it is right for them.

