For millions, the barriers standing between themselves and US citizenship can seem daunting and insurmountable. For Don Storey and the organization at Fort Bend Hope, that goal is to make the path to a new life in America more attainable than ever, starting with a US citizenship class scheduled to start later this month.
“We really want to help anyone,” Storey said. “I can’t imagine what it would be like for me to need to study and pass an interview and a test in another country in a foreign language, so anything we can do to make that easier on those going through that process is worth it.”
The goal of the course is to prepare those who have legal status for the immigration interview and subsequent test become naturalized American citizens. “This is the third class I will have taught,” Storey said. “So far I know of at least 10 people who have taken the class and are now naturalized citizens.”
Storey said his classes are about more than just advancing through the citizenship process.
“This is not simply about how to be a citizen,” Storey said. “It’s how to be a better citizen. It’s about creating new opportunities.”
The classes take place at Fort Bend Hope’s location at 927 Third St. in Rosenberg and are slated for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings starting Sept. 22 and will cover topics in civics and American history.
Storey said he is aiming to host an orientation during the same time slot either Sept. 15 or 22, and that orientation will be for prospective students and volunteers to get a feel for the class and find out if it is right for them.
“This is going to be the first of these classes I’ve taught in person,” Storey said. “The past two we have had to do over Zoom because of Covid, but now we can be in-person and that allows me to be more one-on-one. I try to be a flexible as possible, and if someone needs more help I want to do what I can to give that to them.”
“I have a real passion for helping immigrants,” Storey added. “America was built by immigrants. I’m a Christian, and Christians were migrating people for a long time. That perspective gives me a real passion for people who are going through the process of building a better life for themselves in a new place.”
Storey said one of the most rewarding elements of this endeavor is seeing the gratitude from those he has helped pass the test.
“I had a lady who took my first class who picked up English quickly but wasn’t necessarily confident in her abilities,” Storey said. “She ended up having no difficulties with the interview or the test and has since gone on to pass her ESL courses and the first of four GED classes. Her daughter, who helped translate in Spanish for me, continues to translate for me as I do these courses. It’s those expressions of gratitude that make this so rewarding.”
Fees for the course will be paid in the form of a refundable deposit for the course materials.
Students who finish the course and return their course materials will be refunded.
Any student who needs assistance affording the course can contact Storey.
“I don’t want the reason someone doesn’t take this class to be financial,” Storey said.
Courses run through May, but students can take the interview and test whenever they feel they are prepared enough, Storey said.
Prospective students will be expected to be at least a level-three ESL student, but fluent English is not expected.
The deadline to register for the course is Sept. 22. Anyone interested in signing up for the class or interested in helping the organization can call Storey at 979-479-5727 or reach him by email at revdas7211@sbcglobal.net.
