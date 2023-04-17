Fort Bend History Association's 32nd Annual Lone Star Stomp: Shooting for the Stars

The Fort Bend History Association is excited to announce its 32nd Annual Lone Star Stomp event “Shooting for the Stars”, to be held on April 22, 2023, from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm at the George Ranch Historical Park Arena.
Attendees can look forward to a night filled with live music provided by The Bryan Shayne Band, mouth-watering food catered by Williams Smokehouse BBQ and Blues, space-themed bingo, and costume contest. The event will feature live and silent auctions, where guests can bid on unique items such as dinner at Congressman John M. Moore's home, including hors d'oeuvres and wine, a night at the Fort Bend Museum with a sleepover, movie, and snacks; wine and dine at Stuart Ranch for ten, featuring a multi-course wine pairing dinner with Texas history; and a 100 bottles of wine, featuring collections of both red and white top rated wines with a 90+ rating.
Guests will have the chance to experience the Mars and Curiosity Rover in an up close and personal display. The evening will also honor and spotlight the recipients of the Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award, provided by the Fort Bend Historical Commission.
"We are thrilled to bring the community together for a fun-filled evening while supporting a great cause," said Lone Star Stomp Chair, Steve Nelson. "We invite everyone to join us and be a part of this wonderful event."
Individual tickets for the event are $80, couples’ tickets are $150, an 8-top table is $800, and the VIP Atlantis ticket package for two is $350. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact the Director of Development, Michaela Carriere at sponsors@fbhistory.org for more information. The proceeds from this fundraiser will support the educational efforts of the Fort Bend Museum.
For more information about the Lone Star Stomp and to purchase tickets, please visit the Fort Bend History Association's website at https://www.fbhistory.org/lone-star-stomp.html.
The Fort Bend Museum is part of the Fort Bend History Association, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Association was chartered in 1967 with the mission of preserving, interpreting, and sharing Fort Bend County’s rich history. The Association also manages the programs at the George Ranch Historical Park and DeWalt Heritage Center. For more information about the Association, call 281-342-1256 or visit FBHistory.org
