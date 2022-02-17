on
On Saturday, February 19, Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Congressman Al Green will host a Grant Expo from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Houston Community College - Southwest Campus, 1600 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489, for individuals, families, and businesses who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and need financial assistance.
In addition to the Grant Expo, the Houston Food Bank will be onsite for a drive-thru food distribution. The Fort Bend County Department of Health and Human Services will be available to administer COVID-19 vaccines to adults and teens ages 12 and up, as well as the COVID booster shot for eligible residents. Drive-thru COVID testing will be available in the Missouri City, City Hall parking lot. Fort Bend County Behavioral and Social Services, and several nonprofit organizations will also be on hand to provide information and assistance to residents.
In 2021, Fort Bend County allocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Securities Act (CARES) funds to provide monetary assistance to residents and businesses struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants available through the county are rental, utility, small business recovery, emergency and supportive food assistance, childcare vouchers, and employer hiring incentives.
The Grant Expo is free to the public, registration is not required but is available (see flyer). For more information on the grant programs and requirements visit https://www.coronavirusfortbend.gov/community-resources/fort-bend-county-assistance-programs/ or call 281-342- 3411.
While an appointment is not required for the food distribution, food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
Individuals being tested for COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter the facility, but are encouraged to apply for assistance online.
WHAT: FORT BEND COUNTY GRANT EXPO, FOOD DISTRIBUTION DRIVE, AND COVID-19 TESTING AND VACCINATION EVENT
WHO: Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Congressman Al Green, Attack Poverty, Texana, Champions, AVDA, THE ALLIANCE, Katy Christian Ministries, Fort Bend Health and Human Services, Fort Bend Social Services, Fort Bend Behavioral Services, and the Houston Food Bank.
WHEN: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: HOUSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE – SOUTHWEST COLLEGE, 1600 TEXAS PARKWAY
MISSOURI CITY, TX 77489
