The Fort Bend County Retired Educators met Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Long Acres Ranch for a “sweet” monthly meeting. The sweets were courtesy of the culinary arts students from Lamar ISD. Culinary arts students participated in a Valentine Cookie contest, and FBCREA attendees voted for their favorites after tasting samples from each school.
Certificates were presented as follows: First Place – George Ranch High School, “Sweet As Can Be Mine” cookies, Julie Waumsley, teacher. Second place was awarded by Fulshear High School for their Raspberry Linzer Cookies, teacher Christy Jensen, and third place was awarded to Randle High School, “Nuts About Chu,” instructor Carey Wright.
Randle High School was awarded Teacher Favorite for their Sweet Embrace cookies, Wright Junior High was awarded Best Snacking for their Strawberry Cake Delight cookies, Terry High School was awarded Best Memory of Home for their Cupid’s Crunch cookies, Foster High School was awarded Melts in Your Mouth for their Inside-Out Red Velvet cookies, and George Ranch was awarded Lone Star Favorite for their Love Bites cookies.
Also Reading Junior High was awarded Best After School Snack for their Fancy Chocolate Chip cookies, Fulshear High School was awarded Chef’s Favorite for their Lemon Raspberry Thumbprint cookies, Terry High School was awarded Snack Star for their Conversation Hearts cookies, Wright Junior High was awarded the Best Decorated for their Sugar Cookie Chocolate Heart cookies, Foster High was awarded “Most Eye Catching” for their KK’s Classical Valentine’s Day Sugar cookies, and Lamar CHS was awarded the Best After School Snack for their Molasses Sandie cookies. Instructors are Jacob Frank with Lamar CHS, Jocelyn Aventurado and Sarah Peters with Foster High School, Audra Greig with Wright Junior High, Melissa Harrington with B.F. Terry High School, Christin Jensen with Fulshear High School, Kristi Chambers with Reading Junior High, Melissa Jimenez with George Ranch High School, Carey Wright with Randle High School, and Julie Waumsley with George Ranch High School.
The educators also heard a presentation from the Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management team of Rodney Grimmer and Mary Staff about what to look for and what to do in case of an active shooter situation.
Throughout the year, volunteers report the number of volunteer hours they’ve contributed in the community. Member Emma Villarreal presented roses to the retired educators with the most number of volunteer hours: Suzanne Unruh, Sheri Knox, Chery Rayome, Gloria Lockridge and Adelina Mindieta.
Monies were collected for the end-of-the-year quilt raffle and a meeting cash prize raffle. Monies raised contribute to the scholarship fund. The educators are collecting books to be donated to Velasquez Elementary on March 3. Upcoming meetings include a luncheon at Needville High School on March 8 and a scholarship dinner on May 10. Retired teachers are invited to join this organization and attend the upcoming meetings. Email Judi Vernon at vernon4315@aol.com for more information.
