The Fort Bend County Retired Educators Association met at the Fort Bend Museum Wednesday, Oct. 12. They heard a presentation by historian Sandra White about Lamar CISD's beginning and 75-year history. Members also heard a presentation by Greg Buchanan, LCISD's Chief Operations Officer, about the upcoming bond election. The next meeting is Dec. 7 at B.F. Terry High School for the annual holiday lunch. Meet at the school at 11:30 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.