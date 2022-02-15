Fort Bend County Libraries will resume extended business hours on Monday, March 7. The hours of operation will be as follows:
· George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview, Richmond
Mon/Thu – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
Tue/Wed – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Fri/Sat – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sun – CLOSED
· Albert George Branch Library, 9230 Gene Street, Needville
Mon – 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm
Tue/Wed/Thu – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Fri – 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm
Sat – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Sun – CLOSED
· Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South, Fulshear
Mon – 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm
Tue/Wed/Thu – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Fri – 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm
Sat – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Sun -- CLOSED
· Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy
Mon – 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm
Tue – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
Wed/Thu – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Fri – 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm
Sat – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sun – CLOSED
· First Colony Branch Library, 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land
Mon – 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm
Tue – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
Wed/Thu – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Fri – 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm
Sat – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sun – CLOSED
(more)
FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES – REGULAR HOURS (pg 2)
· Fort Bend County Law Library, 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle, Room 30298, Richmond
Mon-Fri – 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sat/Sun – CLOSED
· Mamie George Branch Library, 320 Dulles Ave, Stafford
Mon – 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm
Tue/Wed/Thu – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Fri – 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm
Sat – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Sun – CLOSED
· Mission Bend Branch Library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, Houston
Mon – 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm
Tue/Thu – 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Wed – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm
Fri – 12:00 noon – 5:00 pm
Sat – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Sun – CLOSED
· Missouri City Branch Library, 1530 Texas Parkway
Mon – 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm
Tue/Thu – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Wed – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
Fri – 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm
Sat – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sun – CLOSED
· Sienna Branch Library, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City
Mon – 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm
Tue – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
Wed/Thu – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Fri – 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm
Sat – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sun – CLOSED
· Sugar Land Branch Library, 550 Eldridge
Mon – 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm
Tue/Wed – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Thu – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
Fri – 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm
Sat – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sun – CLOSED
· University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land
Mon/Wed – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
Tue/Thu – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Fri/Sat – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sun – CLOSED
Curbside Pick-Up Service will continue with limited hours at all locations. The service will be available until 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and until 2:00 pm on Saturdays. All libraries are closed on Sundays.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the branch libraries or the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.