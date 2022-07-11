Fort Bend County Libraries’ virtual book club – FBCL Reads – will meet online on Wednesday, July 27, beginning at 10:00 am. The book to be discussed is The Missing American, written by Kwei Quartey.
FBCL Reads book-club meetings will be live-streamed through Webex so that readers can participate virtually and interact with others in real time. The book club will meet online on the fourth Wednesday of every month.
This book selection is available in print and digitally as an e-book through FBCL’s e-Library OverDrive collection. Additional print copies are available at George Memorial Library in Richmond.
The book club is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex teleconference will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling George Memorial Library (281-342-4455).
