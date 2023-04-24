Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will launch a new online “Living Sustainably Club” on Monday, May 15, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. The topic for the month will be “Texas Superstar Plants,” presented by Fort Bend County Master Gardener Suma Mudan.
FBCL’s Living Sustainably Club programs will be livestreamed through Webex so that participants can participate virtually and interact with others in real time. This monthly club is an online one by choice -- a conscious effort to minimize the carbon footprint by reducing the use of fossil fuels.
Guest speakers will share information on various topics that focus on discussing, educating, and demonstrating how everyone -- from individuals to businesses -- can live sustainably within a budget!
For the inaugural meeting, Suma Mudan will talk about Texas Superstars® -- plants that have shown to provide superior performance under Texas’s tough growing conditions. Learn about growing Superstar perennials, annuals, semi-tropical plants, trees, and edible plants, and get ideas on how to incorporate them into garden designs.
Plants are designated Texas Superstars by the Texas Superstar Executive Board, which is made up of seven AgriLife Research and AgriLife Extension horticulturalists, after years of field trials around the state. According to AgriLife Extension horticulturists, to be designated a Texas Superstar, a plant must not only be beautiful but must also perform well for consumers and growers throughout the state. Texas Superstars must be easy to propagate, which should ensure the plants are widely available throughout Texas and reasonably priced. Texas Superstar is a registered trademark owned by AgriLife Research, a state agency that is part of the Texas A&M University System.
Free and open to the public, the Living Sustainably Club will meet online on the third Wednesday of every month. Different topics will be presented each month.
Registration is required; a link to the Webex teleconference will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
