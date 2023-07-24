Fort Bend County Libraries’ Brainfuse Homework Tutoring program enables the library system to provide online homework assistance in a broad range of subjects in both English and Spanish for students in grades K through 12, free of charge.

Library users can learn more about the Brainfuse Homework Help service during one of several demonstrations that will take place throughout the library system in September. Some of the demonstrations will focus on different features and applications of the service, but library staff will be able to answer questions about any feature that the service provides.

· “Brainfuse: Adult Learning” – Thursday, September 7, 4:00 pm, Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road) Registration required.

· “Brainfuse Homework Help for Students & Parents” – Monday, September 18, 2:00 pm, Sugar Land Branch Library (550 Eldridge) Registration required.

· “Brainfuse Homework-Help Resources for Teens” – Thursday, September 21, 4:00 pm, Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City).

· “Brainfuse & Other Homework-Help Resources” – Tuesday, September 26, 10:15 am, University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land) Registration required.

· “Brainfuse Homework Help for Students & Parents” – Monday, September 25, 2:00 pm, First Colony Branch Library (2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land)

