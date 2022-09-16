Fort Bend County kicks off ‘Dog Dash’ and ‘Kitty Kab’ program

Fort Bend County Judge KP George, left, and Rene Vasquez, director of the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter, show off one of the strays they hope someone will adopt.

Don’t have time to go to the animal shelter to find your forever pet?

Let the shelter come to you.

Fort Bend County Animal Services, 1210 Blume Road in Rosenberg, kicked off of its “Dog Dash” and “Kitty Kab” pet delivery services on Thursday.

The program is aimed at alleviate chronic overcrowding in the FBCAS shelter.

FBCAS has waived adoption fees for dogs and cats during this time, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31.

Prospective adopters and fosters can call and request an appointment for a dog or cat to be delivered to their home. If the pet is a good fit for their family, all of the paperwork will be completed on-site, and their new furry family member will begin a new journey.

If the pet is not a good fit, Animal Services will collect more information to make recommendations to residents for a future visit.

