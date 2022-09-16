Fort Bend County kicks off ‘Dog Dash’ and ‘Kitty Kab’ program

Don’t have time to go to the animal shelter to find your forever pet?
Let the shelter come to you.
Fort Bend County Animal Services, 1210 Blume Road in Rosenberg, kicked off of its “Dog Dash” and “Kitty Kab” pet delivery services on Thursday.
The program is aimed at alleviate chronic overcrowding in the FBCAS shelter.
FBCAS has waived adoption fees for dogs and cats during this time, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31.
Prospective adopters and fosters can call and request an appointment for a dog or cat to be delivered to their home. If the pet is a good fit for their family, all of the paperwork will be completed on-site, and their new furry family member will begin a new journey.
If the pet is not a good fit, Animal Services will collect more information to make recommendations to residents for a future visit.
Alternatively, curbside pick-up is available at Fort Bend County Animals Services as well.
“I am delighted to reintroduce home delivery services for those who are interested in adopting or fostering a shelter pet but are not able to come to the FBCAS shelter,” said Judge KP George.
“This is a program that we have enacted before with favorable results. We hope to sway more hearts to adopt a furry friend.”
Currently, the shelter has 178 dogs and 40 cats desiring a happy home. The added benefit of adopting is that every animal will be spayed, neutered, chipped, and have all its shots. Shelter hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.–3 p.m., and Wednesday 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Additionally, FBCAS is accepting donations. The public can donate to the shelter through PAWS, a 501 C3, that helps the shelter in Fort Bend County.
