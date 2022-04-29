Fort Bend County Judge KP George Host Ramadan Celebration Emphasizes Fort Bend County’s Diverse Residents

For Muslims around the world, April marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Today, Fort Bend County Judge KP George recognized the Muslim holiday with a celebration at the Fort Bend County Historic Courthouse in Richmond, TX.
The event was attended by a host of elected officials and community members, including Bandula Wijay, the Consul General of Sri Lanka, Representative Ron Reynolds (Texas House District 27), Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, County Attorney Bridgette Smith Lawson, Constables Mike Beard and Daryl Smith, County District Clerk Beverly Walker, and County Clerk Laura Richard.
Guest speakers included Imam Ahmad Khan from the Maryam Islamic Center, Shariq Ghani, Zakia Lalani from the Islamic Art Society, and Nabila Monsoor, all of whom spoke on the importance of Ramadan.
Ramadan began on the evening of Saturday, April 2, and last for 30 days, ending at sundown on Sunday, May 1. According to Islamic belief, the month is filled with prayers and fasting in celebration of the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.
Judge George expressed his happiness with being able to host an in person event after a two-year hiatus on indoor gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He went on to say that, his administration will continue to honor and recognize Fort Bend’s unique and diverse community. “We have observed a wide variety of religious and state holidays, cultural and ethnic celebrations in my administration. We are educating and learning from each other because we have such respect for our diverse community,” said George.
