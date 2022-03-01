The new Fort Bend County Emergency Operations Center has passed the midway point of construction. Today Fort Bend County Judge KP George, the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management staff, Facilities and Engineering Department, and the architect firm PGAL gave an update on the progress of the 24,245 square foot building.
The County’s long-awaited new 21st-century two-story emergency operations center, located at 307 Fort St. in Richmond, cost $9.3 million and was set to be completed in March of this year. However, delays in the supply chain have delayed the completion of the Emergency Operations Center.
The new building will connect and enhance emergency communications efforts with jurisdictions throughout the county 24 hours a day. The ground floor is built to accommodate the communications systems which will feature LED screens and allow emergency officials to monitor news, view hurricane tracking maps, satellite feeds, and more. The homeland security and management staff will be housed on the second floor. The remaining space includes a media room, large training rooms, and a detached apparatus bay for emergency vehicles.
“This center is a vital point of the region when it comes to the state and federal and national standpoint,” stated Fort Bend County Fire Marshall and Office of Emergency Management Manager Mark Flathouse.
The Emergency Operations Center is built on the site of what was previously a 70-year-old jail facility. Following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, county officials assessed the old OEM facility, which was heavily damaged during the Hurricane, and unanimously decided that it was time to move towards the 21st Century with a new building.
The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) serves a critical role in every phase of emergency management, from being the hub for county-wide coordination efforts during an incident to facilitating and directing recovery/clean-up.
“From day one, one of my top priorities was the Office of Emergency Management,” said Judge George. “Hurricane Harvey was a turning point and I thought that we could do a better job for our citizens.”
Construction continues on the office building and parking structure, which are scheduled for completion prior to the beginning of hurricane season.
