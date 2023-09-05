Rosenberg – To support the Texas Farm Bureau Food Connection Program, Fort Bend County Farm Bureau has stepped forward to make a significant contribution to local food banks. The organization donated over $1,000 worth of food to three prominent Fort Bend County food banks in an effort to combat hunger and assist those in need.
The recipients of this generous donation include Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands, East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, and Needville Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry - Hosted by Immanuel Evangelical Church.
Fort Bend County Farm Bureau's commitment to addressing food insecurity within the community has never been more evident. The $1,000+ worth of food donations will help provide essential food supplies to individuals and families who are struggling to put food on their tables.
"Farmers and ranchers are an integral part of our community, and we understand the importance of supporting one another," said John Cotterell, the President of Fort Bend County Farm Bureau. "Especially in challenging times, it's essential that we come together as a community to ensure that no one goes hungry. This donation is one of the ways we contribute to the well-being of our neighbors."
Fort Bend County Farm Bureau encourages other community organizations, businesses, and individuals to join them in their mission to combat food insecurity. Together, they hope to make a positive impact on the lives of local residents and create a stronger, more resilient community.
Fort Bend County Farm Bureau is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of local farmers and ranchers. They are committed to be the “Voice of Agriculture for Fort Bend County”. Through various initiatives and partnerships, Fort Bend County Farm Bureau strives to create a stronger, more sustainable future for their region.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.