Fort Bend County Farm Bureau announces scholarship winner

To continue helping local students achieve their dreams of furthering their education, Fort Bend County Farm Bureau awarded a $1,000 scholarship to graduating Needville HS senior Jodi Kalinowski at their May board meeting.
“We offer scholarships at a local level to help kids right here in Fort Bend County,” County Farm Bureau President John Cotterell said. “Since college and vocational educations are getting more expensive, scholarships are one way we invest in our youth and the future of Texas agriculture.”
Jodi Kalinowski of Needville High School was awarded her scholarship through Fort Bend County Farm Bureau’s annual scholarship program. She plans to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio and major in Psychology/Pre-Medicine. Her long-term goal is to become an anesthesiologist.
“These young men and women were selected based on their academic, community service and agricultural involvement. We are proud of their commitment to their education and to agriculture. We are confident these students will be successful in their future endeavors.” President Cotterell said. $1,000 Fort Bend County Farm Bureau Scholarships are awarded annually to eligible students selected from applications submitted by high school or home school graduating seniors in Fort Bend County. Applications should be available for 2024 scholarships next February.
