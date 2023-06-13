Sizzling fun awaits at the Fort Bend County Fair’s Summer Night Gala. The premiere event is on Saturday, June 24, at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in building “C.” The Fort Bend County Fair’s BBQ committee is the organizer and host of this 1st annual event that will benefit the scholarship foundation and financially assist all four auctions during the Fair. “We are thrilled to have an event like this that allows us to raise money but to also introduce ourselves. Our mission is always helping the youth of Fort Bend County,” says Jennifer Williams, 2023 Fort Bend County Fair President. During the
Fair’s 10-day run, a Replacement Heifer Sale, School Art Project Auction, Jr Livestock Auction, and Freezer Sale are held and allows youth to earn money for their education and future livestock projects.
The Summer Night Gala will feature music by The Emotions. The famed band has been a stronghold providing entertainment in the Lone Star state. The band can rock out an evening or keep you two-stepping.
The night includes a steak dinner, live auction, bucket drawings, and a wine pull. Texas formal attire will be the vibe for the evening.
VIP tables for $800, Reserved tables for $500, and individual tickets for $75 are on sale now. The VIP tables include seating for 8, a steak dinner, beer, wine, and mixers, a food and beverage server, and several swag appreciation items. Tickets must be purchased before June 18; no tickets will be sold at the door.
The 2023 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is set for September 29 – October 8, with the BBQ cookoff running September 22-23. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171.
