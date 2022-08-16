Fort Bend County Fair Queen Candidates’ Enrichment Day

The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair Queen candidates and 2021 Fair Queen Meadow Votis took part in the annual Enrichment Day activities recently.
The day’s events offered life skills and business etiquette.
The day began with a group workshop on interview techniques and social media safe practices.
Breakout sessions soon followed with public speaking exercises, make-up tutorials, health and nutrition information, fashion tips, etiquette enhancement, and hair 101.
The candidates attended an afternoon at a Kentucky Derby-themed dinner held at a Rosenberg restaurant.
Sashes and being social with a delicious meal allowed the candidates to apply what they learned in the morning workshops.
Fort Bend County Fair’s Queen Scholarship Committee, past Fair queens, board members, and staff participated in festivities.
