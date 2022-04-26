ROSENBERG — This month marks the 50th Anniversary of Fort Bend County Emergency Medical Service (FBCEMS). The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court established FBCEMS in April 1972. The following month, the newly created department, employing a small group of dedicated employees, began responding to calls for service. Since that early beginning, the 885 square mile area, serviced by the department, has experienced steady growth.
Today, Fort Bend County EMS has seventeen Mobile Intensive Care Units (MICU), commonly called ambulances, stocked with the latest advancements in pre-hospital equipment and staffed with highly skilled paramedics in service to county residents each and every day.
Fort Bend County EMS is also part of regional planning and response to disasters in the area, and supports the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council with the two disaster trailers and the multipassenger Ambus housed in Fort Bend. Specialized paramedic teams stand ready to support the response to industrial accidents such as fires and explosions, evacuation of hospitals and other medical facilities and events such as the shootings at the Santa Fe High School.
Throughout the rich history of Fort Bend County EMS, excellence in patient care has remained the steady focus of the division. Staff train and test their skills on an ongoing basis to ensure that the team dispatched to a person in need will respond with the best possible pre-hospital care.
Fort Bend County EMS is grateful for the support of the local fire departments who, under agreement with FBCEMS, act as the first responders in many cases and start the critical assessment and early treatment process while the ambulance is in route. With the support of Commissioners Court the service has been able to shorten the time from emergency call to arrival on scene by several minutes over the years, a marker that gives patients the best possible chance of survival and with the least ongoing complications after a serious medical event.
The 50th anniversary celebration of Fort Bend County’s EMS takes a look back at the dedicated service EMS provides, commends its employees for their commitment to the community’s well-being, and highlights its 50 year proclamation, to be given April 26, 2022 at Fort Bend County Commissioners Court, with an emphasis on EMS Week, May 15-21, 2022.
As more and more families call Fort Bend County their home, Fort Bend County EMS will continue providing the level of advanced, professional care every resident deserves and expects. We recognize the value and the accomplishments of Fort Bend County EMS and celebrate 50 years of dedicated service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.