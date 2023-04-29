Members of the Fort Bend Chapter of the Texas German Society attended the 40th (1983-2023) Annual State Convention on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the Mentz Community in Colorado County at St. Roch’s Catholic Church Hall. The TGS Convention was hosted by the State officers with help from different chapters throughout the State of Texas. The German Consulte, Markus Hatzelmann, gave a welcome and Fr. Bob Knippenberg, pastor of St. Roch Catholic Church, opened the Convention with a prayer. Colorado County Judge, Ty Prause, welcomed all to the area. Rodney Koenig of the Harris County Chapter of the Texas German Society and a founding member of Texas German Society gave an interesting and informative program on the beginning of the Texas German Society (TGS) on October 6, 1983. The purpose of the Texas German Society is to preserve and promote the German heritage, culture, and language.
Cathy Hanzik of the Fort Bend Chapter of the Texas German Society was elected and installed as a director for a 2 year term (2023-25).
Entertainment for the day was provided by the LaGrange High School German Dancers and the Bellville High School Polka Band.
