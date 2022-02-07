You've seen the 2021 movie "The Dig", now learn about what was found. Bob and his wife, Nancy Engelhardt-Moore, visited Sutton Hoo in 2009 and then, visited the British Museum to see the actual artifacts. Bob will show personal photos taken by Nancy. He will speak about the 1939 archaeological excavation of Mound #1 and discovery of the 7th century Anglo-Saxon ship burial along with the amazing treasures found within the inner burial chamber. Come see and learn more about who was probably buried there and the associated resplendent artifacts. Bob’s talk will cover the pre-Anglo-Saxon through medieval history of the site and talk about the 17 other burial mounds including the execution burials. The talk will conclude with the latest ongoing discoveries. So, don’t miss this lecture on Sutton Hoo and the people who became the English!
Bio: Robert ‘Bob’ Moore is an avocational archaeologist who loves travel, history and paleontology. He graduated from Michigan Technological Institute with degrees in geology and computer science. Later, he earned a Certified Financial Planner certification through the University of Houston and started his own financial business called “Moore Money Management”. On January 1, 2022, Bob retired to pursue a variety of personal interests. In February, 2021, he and his wife Nancy, co-founded the Engelhardt-Moore Lecture Series, which features monthly quest speakers. Bob is a Mentor Docent at the Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS) and volunteers for Special Exhibits, and the Paleontology Hall and Lab. He participates in both paleontological and archaeological digs for the HMNS, the Burpee Museum of Natural History, and other organizations around the world. Bob has been featured in one National Geographic Special.
Meeting Location: Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth Street in Richmond, Texas. The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome - the program is free and open to the public.
Direct media requests may be sent to FBAS president Paul Spana at pcspana@comcast.net.
Attached are photos of Bob Moore and examples of artifacts uncovered at the Sutton Hoo archeological site.
