Former Herald staff writer, photographer publish book on historic lighthouse

The historic Bolivar Point Lighthouse turns 150 years old in 2022 and is in dire need of preservation. The landmark lighthouse has survived numerous natural disasters, including the infamous storms of 1900 and 1915, Hurricane Ike and hurricanes before such storms had names.
A new book, “The Bolivar Point Lighthouse” by Denise Adams and Russell Autrey, is a collection of beautiful photographs of the lighthouse and personal memories of those who grew up seeing the lighthouse every day.
A book signing will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 6 on the grounds of the lighthouse. The event is being hosted by the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation’s chairperson, Amy Maxwell Chase, and her husband, Pete, as well as members of the foundation. Proceeds from the sale are being donated to the foundation to help in the restoration effort.
Stories from those who grew up on the peninsula, as well as remembrances from those who call the area home, are interwoven with breathtaking photographs captured by award winning photographer Russell Autrey over a five-year period. These photos show the beauty and majesty of the lighthouse as well as highlight the repairs that need to be done to save this landmark of the Texas Coast.
The book also features a history of the lighthouse and a personal recollection of when the movie “My Sweet Charlie” was filmed near the lighthouse. Also included is a family letter from Eleanor Whittington who describes surviving the devastating 1900 hurricane.
Books, signed by the authors, will be available for purchase at the event and at The Big Store in Crystal Beach. All are donating a portion of the sales to the foundation. The cost is $30, cash, check or money order.
“The lighthouse is the anchor of the peninsula and deserves to be restored,” Maxwell stated. For more information, email dhadams1955@yahoo.com.
To donate to the foundation, visit the Bolivar Point Lighthouse’s foundation on Facebook or mail donations to P.O. Box 385, Port Bolivar, TX 77650.
