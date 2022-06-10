A fundraiser is in play this month for retired Fire Chief Joey Woolley, who is battling cancer again.
This physical, mental and financial battle will be the fourth bout for Woolley, who retired earlier this year.
The first time Woolley was diagnosed with cancer was in 1976, and the tumor was removed with no other treatment. In 2018 he was diagnosed with colon cancer and had the tumor removed with no additional treatment, but during his required check-ups, doctors discovered he had prostate cancer, which required nine weeks of radiation.
Now, cancer has attacked his liver.
Additionally, his wife Marie needed chemotherapy treatment in the 90s, and his son, Jacob also had chemotherapy in 2010.
“Seems every time we started working our way out of the cancer hole something else would happen,” Woolley said. “Financially it has been devastating. Health insurance has become almost unaffordable. Deductibles are ridiculous — $8,700 each before insurance will pay anything.”
But just as before, he won’t shoulder these challenges alone — not if the support system surrounding the family has anything to say about it.
When news of Woolley’s diagnosis hit the community, Richmond couple Joaquin Garcia and Carlene Blum, with the help of Fort Bend Helping Heroes Charity run by Al Burciaga and his wife Deanna, organized and fervently promoted the “Joey Woolley Benefit” set for June 26.
This effort is the second time Garcia and Blum orchestrated a benefit for the Woolleys. The first one held at the Sportsman Lounge in Richmond drew almost 700 supporters.
This month’s benefit will be held at Texas Safari Ranch, 11627 FM 1464 in Richmond, and will feature $15 brisket plates, live entertainment by Born & Bred, Will Carter Band, and Infinity’s Twin, a live and silent auction, and a raffle.
The benefit will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with 100 percent of the proceeds earmarked for Woolley’s medical expenses.
When members of the community heard of Woolley’s plight, shock but overwhelming support poured out, some of it displayed online.
Will “BJ” Young implores the public to “please share and donate whatever you can.”
“I am proud to call Joey Woolley my Godfather,” wrote Young in an online post promoting the Joey Woolley Benefit.
“He has been instrumental in not only my career path but helping raise me since I was 3. There are absolutely no words to express how grateful I have been to have him in my life and I am looking forward to having many more years of off-the-wall jokes, advice, and love.
“Please let him win this battle for good.”
Blum said the live and silent auction still need items, and the gift card tree needs more cards.
“If you have a hobby and make things, I will take it. If you want to put together a gift basket, awesome. Gift cards (any dollar amount) for a gift card tree raffle is also welcome. If you would just like to make a monetary donation, I can help with that as well. Nothing is too small and everything is greatly appreciated,” she posted.
Supporters can drop off donations at the Sportsman Lounge at 918 Hinson Street in Richmond or arrange a pick-up with Blum or Garcia.
For more information or to provide a donation, call Joaquin Garcia and Carlene Blum at 832-706-6609 or 832-706-6621, respectively.
A DEDICATION TO THE PUBLIC
Supporter Kathryn Michelle wrote in an online post that Woolley “has been a part of the fire community longer than I’ve been alive [...] his dedication to the public is his greatest testament.”
Through her online correspondence, she is encouraging people to offer donations for the benefit.
“Come join us,” she wrote. “It takes a village.”
Woolley began his fire fighting career at 15 years old as a volunteer firefighter with Sugar Land. In 1985 he was hired as a paid firefighter and was with the Sugar Land Fire Department for more than 25 years.
He was the fire chief of the Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department for more than a decade.
Throughout his career, he progressed upwards through multiple ranks and positions, including Battalion Chief.
He also holds advanced certifications with the Texas Commission on Fire Protection as a Structural Fire Fighter, Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter, Fire Instructor II, and Fire Officer II.
