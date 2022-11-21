The drive-through Needville Harvest Festival Food and Toy Drive is set for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St.
“It’s easy as can be; you don’t even have to get out of your car,” said Harvest Fest President Chris Janicek. “You just drive right through the main pavilion at Harvest Park and hand us your donations, or we can unload them for you. It doesn’t get any easier.”
Non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys for girls and boys of all ages are needed to make Christmas a little brighter for some Needville-area families.
“Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated, and it all stays right here in this exceptionally caring community,” Janicek said.
Donations are also being accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Edward Jones office located at 13400 Texas 36 South, Suite 117, in Needville.
“Our dedicated volunteers and wonderful community members make it possible to brighten the holidays for local families who need a little help this time of year,” said Janicek. “We are blessed to be part of such a generous community. Please pick up an extra item or two while you’re out Christmas or grocery shopping and let’s teach children the importance of giving to others.”
For more information, call Janicek at 281-468-9314.
