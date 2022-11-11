During six national patriotic holidays, there are residential routes in a few Fort Bend County neighborhoods where the homeowner’s patriotism can be seen from the street. In the front yards of these homes, the American flag is respectfully displayed by young scouts in Troop 1000 and Troop 100, who unabashedly take pride in their work.
“The best part about our flag program is driving back through the neighborhoods after we finish and admiring the flags flying down all the streets,” said Cerys Gardner of Troop 100.
Reminiscent of shoemaker elves, the scouts are up early, planning their routes and placing the flags, returning later to retrieve the flags for safekeeping.
The effort stems from the Flags Across the Brazos, a community service and fundraising scouting program in which scouts place flags in the yards of residents who subscribe to the service. The flags are placed on six holidays: Memorial Day, July 4th, Veterans Day, Labor Day, Flag Day and President’s Day.
The fee to have a flag displayed for each holiday is $50, and not only do the scouts place and retrieve the flags, but they also store, maintain and repair them. Worn flags are also replaced as needed.
Troop 1000, at the motivation of Mark Duncan, started participating in the program on July 4, 1995. Troop 100 became involved on President’s Day 2019, the same month the new troop was formed.
To date, just over 1,700 flags are placed along 25 routes in the troops’ coverage area in Greatwood and Pecan Grove each patriotic holiday.
“Because scouts keep the same route for a year or more, we get to know some of the customers on our route,” said Paul Wehner, a scout grandparent. “It is heart-warming to hear their words of appreciation and receive their offers of a drink of water or a snack to eat. Their appreciation remind us that our program is not only about fundraising – it is also a service to our community.”
A WORTHY SACRIFICE
Troop 1000 is comprised of about 40 members, with about 30 of them active. Twenty or so of the active members participate in the flag program, which Scoutmaster Bryan Moss said, isn’t a small feat.
In truth, it’s a bit of a sacrifice for the scouts and their families, he noted.
“On the [designated] holidays, you’re not traveling,” he said. “You’re not going away for Memorial Day or the Fourth of July. You’re here to do the flags for the community, and the whole family takes it on. Of course, you can make [observing on those days] work, but it’s not like other celebrations.”
The hours on a flag day range between two to three hours per route, but the work is worthy, Moss said.
The weather can work against them — steamy temperatures in the summer, jacket-inducing weather in the fall or winter, and sometimes they have to tolerate rain — but that’s par for the course.
Through the Flag Across the Brazos program, scouts are prepared to practice “cheerful service,” or delivery with a smile, regardless of the weather conditions.
“Scouts are built for the outdoors,” Moss said with a chuckle. “You can’t spelling scouting without ‘outing.’”
Scout parent Carl Roy recalls one flag morning when he mentioned to his son Corbin, who was an Eagle Scout, that the flag work was formidable responsibility considering he had to get up early on his day off from school, commit time in the evening and relinquish holiday traveling opportunities to run a flag route.
Roy then asked his son if he appreciate the money earned through the program. Corbin replied: “This isn’t a job, it’s a service, and we don’t do it for the money. We do it to show citizenship in the community.”
“My heart swelled with gratitude,” Roy said. “I realized how great an impact the Scouts BSA program has on my son and how beneficial Flags Across the Brazos is to our community.”
Nowadays Corbin is in his second year at Oklahoma State University where he is studying Engineering.
Moss said his son Owen holds the same stance about the flag program — “he just does it, he knows it’s the right thing to do.”
Through the flag program, scouts earn money distributing and retrieving flags, which then goes into an account that is used to pay for campouts, summer camps, treks and leadership training, reducing what parents have to pay.
Moss said sometimes a scout will handle an entire route alone, other times scouts split the routes (and thus the money), and on occasions, friends of the scouts, who aren’t even in the troop, will offer to help put up flags.
Moss said he’s been privy to that experience many times as he and his son have serviced their routes.
“It gives them something do out outside of the house,” he said. “But they’re serving the community and they’re making memories.”
ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITIES
Through its fundraising, the program offers scouts priceless experiences, noted Troop 100 Scoutmaster Angie Siders.
Troop 100 has 21 female youth scouts from Greatwood, Pecan Grove, Richmond and Rosenberg.
“We are so grateful to the Pecan Grove and Greatwood communities for supporting our Flags Across The Brazos program and in turn supporting our scouting program,” Siders said. “Through the funds scouts earn on flag routes, we have a group of 12 scouts planning a 9-day trek in Norway this summer.”
Troop 100’s program is designed by the youth scouts “to organically offer advancement opportunities, scout skill building, and micro internships through one of 138 merit badges during weekly meetings and monthly campouts,” Sider explained. This summer, Troop 100 scouts earned more than 80 merit badges collectively during the “Seven States in Ten Days Summer Camp Tour,” spending most of their time at Camp Daniel Boone near Canton, North Carolina.
“I am thankful we are able to put out flags in our community to help earn our way to campouts and summer camp,” said Avigael Gardner of Troop 100.
“Our scouts look forward to paddling canoes and kayaks around Texas a couple of months out of each year, climbing and repelling, fishing, cooking delicious meals outdoors, shooting sports, swimming and paddle boarding, and competing in the Highland Games north of Austin each November,” Sider said.
“These are once in a lifetime opportunities.”
COMMUNITY CARE
While the flag program, at a glance, may seem simple, Siders said, “the impact has a lasting effect,” noting that characteristic was most apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t missed a flag day since we started. The American flags bring joy and a sense of community when we need it most. They remind us of our rich history together as a country, and even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, our neighborhoods are united. The flags lining the streets bring a sense of pride and togetherness to neighborhood streets.
“Our work feels meaningful and holds a valuable purpose,” she added. “It is my pleasure to be a driver on our routes, sharing this experience with my children and my scouts.”
“It is important to be a part of the flag program because it demonstrates scout spirit and helps us to show our community that we care,” said Jett Gardner of Troop 1000.
Moss said the program also offers lessons beyond learning to care about the nation and the patriotic holidays and how to handle the American flag. They learn skills that will benefit them for the rest of their lives.
“The scouts learn how to maintain the routes and how to prepare,” he said. “They learn the best way to [service] their routes, and how to make their plans more efficient, which is good for them.”
Considering how long it can take to complete routes, being methodical is a skill they, and their parents, learn quickly, Moss added with a light laugh.
Gardner can attest to this sentiment: “With my siblings, we have the best time on our flag routes trying to beat our best placement and pick up times from the holiday before,” he said.
Moss and Sider said that through the flag program, scouts learn adaptation, organization and time management skills.
But there’s more to Flags Across the Brazos than placing the flags and completing routes promptly. The homeowners often come outside to express gratitude or share memories of when their children were once scouts.
“I look forward to putting out my flags, because it is something I do with my granddad and we meet friendly people,” said Travis Prater of Troop 1000 whose route is in Greatwood.
“We have neighbors who always come out to say thank you,” Moss said. “There’s lineage, tradition and people who care and enjoy the service.”
SLOWING DOWN TIME
Parents can benefit from the flag program, too, Moss said. It creates an opportunity for them to spend time with their children — time to teach their children, advise them or simply get to know the person their kid is becoming.
“My pastor always says in order to have quality time [with your children] you have to have quantity time,” Moss said. “To do that you have to spend time with them, so I try to put myself into my kid’s lives as much as I can.”
So when those holidays hit, he looks forward to the time he and his son will spend together as they fulfill their flag duties. And when she was a scout with Troop 100, Moss had the same mindset when helping his daughter with her flag duties.
Flags Across the Brazos offers time for parents to deepen their relationships with their children, Moss stressed.
“As [children] get older, and start to mature, there is a joy that comes with that,” he said.
Points of view, guidance and old conversations “start to click,” he added.
“After about a year [in the flag program] my son started talking to me about life and all of the important topics began to come up,” Moss continued. “I thought, this is the time I get to shape, listen to and talk to my son ... it’s every father’s dream to have their son come asking for advice.”
So flag days, that’s what Moss and his son do — they converse. Finishing as quickly as possible isn’t as pressing as it used to be, and a slower pace doesn’t seem like too bad of an idea.
“We get a feel for what the schedule is like and get going, but most of the time he ends up talking to me,” Moss said. “And that’s when time slows.”
MORE SCOUTS NEEDED
Wehner, who has been a scout grandparent with his grandson for the past seven years, said “there is a lot of energy that goes into [the flag program] and it’s a high-value opportunity.”
“The flag program gives scouts an opportunity to be involved with something that is bigger than themselves,” Moss added.
With Flags Across the Brazos, the scouts win, the community wins and the parents win, said Scout parent Stacy Wagner.
“As a mom, I love doing the flag routes with my kids. My kids and I have two flag routes in Pecan Grove and putting out flags is something we all look forward to,” she said. “We have learned to work as a team toward a common goal [and] enjoy spending time together while visiting the neighborhood.”
“I think the flag routes have taught my kids the value of teamwork, strategy, healthy competition, physical labor, community service, commitment, perseverance, and how to enjoy a job well done.”
While there is an official process to get on the flag route, most requests come from word of mouth. But for the program to grow or routes to increase substantially, the troops need more scouts, Moss said.
Since he’s become involved with Troop 1000 about three years ago, he said the number of routes on the flag program shrank somewhat, not because of the lack of interest but because more scouts are needed.
“We had a bigger troop at one point,” he said, adding that he hopes the troop’s involvement in the flag program will encourage scouts to join.
For Cambry Gerardi of Troop 100, the scouting experience, particularly being involved in the flag program, enhances communities and the human spirit.
“The most enjoyable part about participating in the flag program is seeing the smiles on residents’ faces when we pull up to their home to place their flags,” Gerardi said. “I love seeing how happy it makes them to have flags in their yard for each of the flag holidays.”
“I think putting out flags is important not only because it shows support for our country, but also because it allows us to operate in a sense of community.
“In today’s world, it is very rare that we are able to do something as big as this for total strangers, which is something we need to experience in order thrive as people and as communities.”
