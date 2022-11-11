During six national patriotic holidays, there are residential routes in a few Fort Bend County neighborhoods where the homeowner’s patriotism can be seen from the street. In the front yards of these homes, the American flag is respectfully displayed by young scouts in Troop 1000 and Troop 100, who unabashedly take pride in their work.

“The best part about our flag program is driving back through the neighborhoods after we finish and admiring the flags flying down all the streets,” said Cerys Gardner of Troop 100.

Reminiscent of shoemaker elves, the scouts are up early, planning their routes and placing the flags, returning later to retrieve the flags for safekeeping.

The effort stems from the Flags Across the Brazos, a community service and fundraising scouting program in which scouts place flags in the yards of residents who subscribe to the service. The flags are placed on six holidays: Memorial Day, July 4th, Veterans Day, Labor Day, Flag Day and President’s Day.

The fee to have a flag displayed for each holiday is $50, and not only do the scouts place and retrieve the flags, but they also store, maintain and repair them. Worn flags are also replaced as needed.

Troop 1000, at the motivation of Mark Duncan, started participating in the program on July 4, 1995. Troop 100 became involved on President’s Day 2019, the same month the new troop was formed.

To date, just over 1,700 flags are placed along 25 routes in the troops’ coverage area in Greatwood and Pecan Grove each patriotic holiday.

