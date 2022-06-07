Well, the countdown is on… start thinking about those gifts or something special for your favorite man. Father’s Day is coming Sunday, June 19th!
What are you doing to honor your dad? Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June each year, coming about a month after Mother’s Day. It is a time to recognize the contributions fathers play in their families and the paternal relationships and influences in our lives. Father figures do not always have to be biological, they could be simply someone that means a great deal to you. Most people use the time to give their dad a gift, card, or a hug to let them know you’re thinking of them. It’s not a federal holiday, though, so there aren’t any special closures related to the day and for most stores, restaurants and more, it is business as usual.
So, in keeping with the tradition... get out there and celebrate those wonderful men!
PGFD Five Miles My Way
It’s that time again! T-shirts are in!! and July 4th is around the corner bringing us the PGFD’s Annual “Five Miles My Way.” The idea is for each participant to do a five-mile course as he or she chooses…running, biking, skating, or walking (three miles for walkers in the interest of time). No motorized vehicles allowed! Prizes are awarded in each category, and a T-shirt is given to each participant, while supply lasts.
And folks, you’re going to want this year’s shirt for your collection, for sure! Jennifer Vontz, Fire Chief Jerod Vontz’s wife, is an art teacher at our local Pecan Grove Elementary School and her student, Lily Carter designed the shirt. Bright red and white, it is a beauty!
What to plan? How about starting your day with a 5 (running, skating, biking) or 3 (walking) mile fun race. This community event lets you go and prove that you still have it. Participants can bike, skate, wheelchair, walk or run. Trophies for the top finishers are awarded in each of those categories on the 5 mile course. A time clock will be running for those that need the challenge to better last years’ time.
Registration is taking place every Saturday and Sunday at the Treehouse Day care at the Plantation side of the Randall’s parking lot from 10 am to 3 pm. Even though July 4th is a few weeks away, T-shirts are here. The firemen will also be selling t-shirt at the Waterside Kroger as well from time to time.
Additionally, on July 4th morning there will be a bike decorating contest with ribbons being awarded for children up to ages 5-12 starting at 7:10 am. Let the children bounce and slide in the air castle. Check out the fire trucks. A good time will be had by the whole family.
The race participants will meet at the Country Club parking lot at 7:00 am SHARP on July 4th. Please be prompt so they can get things started on time. The decorated bicycle contest will be judged at 7:15 am. Bicyclist & Skaters approximate race start time is 7:20 am. Runners & Walkers approximate race start time is 7:25 am.
Finish celebrating July 4th at 9:00pm-ish or dusk with the Pecan Grove Fireworks Display. Come ooooh and ahhhhh each burst and boom as the night sky is lights up.
Registration forms, along with check made payable to Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department (PGVFD), may be mailed to the Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 727 Pitts Rd., Richmond, Texas 77406. The t-shirt will be mailed back to the address provided. On line registration is available as well. For additional information, call the fire station’s non-emergency number, (281)341-6677. Secure your t-shirt and sign up now! Don’t miss the fun! Enjoy July 4th and join with your family, friends, and neighbors to take on the challenge of “Five Miles My Way,” and get a T-Shirt to prove it.
Avoid lines the day of the race! Early check-in will be available on Tuesday, July 3rd from 5-8 pm at Station 1 on Pitts Rd. Stop by, verify your info, receive your race number and online registrants can pick up their t-shirts. Please share with your friends and neighbors, as we highly encourage all participants to take advantage of early check-in.
The Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank the sponsors for the years of support in this event and allowing this department to serve our community over the past years.
That’ll be a wrap for this week. If anything exciting is going on, please send me an email and let me know. I can be reached at mcfbherald@yahoo.com.
