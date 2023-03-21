Fort Bend KC
The Fort Bend Knights of Columbus will continue to hold its fish fry fundraisers each Friday during Lent at the KC Hall, 2007 Kay Cee Drive, in Rosenberg. The menu is fried fish, French fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and brown beans for $12 per plate (cash or credit card). Desserts will also be available. Serving from 5-7 p.m. Dine-in or drive-thru. The last two fish fries will be held on Friday, March 24, and Friday, March 31.
St. Michael’s KC
St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 7067 is also holding its annual season of lent fish fries each Friday during Lent at the Columbus Club Hall on SH 36 in Needville. The meal will be drive-thru only and will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. each Friday of Lent. Cost of each plate will be $12, same as last year. The last two fish fries will be held on Friday, March 24, and Friday, March 31.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S. Fourth St., holds its Lenten fish fry fundraisers from 4-7:30 p.m. each Friday. Dine-in, drive-thru or take-out offered. The fish fries will be held March 24 and 31 in the FLC gym. Cost is $15 per adult plate and $10 per child plate (2 pieces of fish instead of 3). Plate includes: 3 pieces of grilled or fried fish, green beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, French Fries, and drink. Desserts are available for an additional charge.
Wallis Knights
