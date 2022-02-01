1400 Radio Lane
Rosenberg, Texas 77471
281-342-2076
Office hours 10am-3pm closed Fridays
Sunday Worship 10:30am
Adult Sunday School 9:30am
February 13,2022 Communion Sunday and "Souper Bowl of Caring" with homemade soups and sandwiches following worship. Pulpit Supply Rev. Steve Thorney.
All welcome!
