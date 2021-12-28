Start the New Year off on the right foot and join in the annual First Day Hike at Brazos Bend State Park.
The hike will take place at 40-Acre lake trail (1.2 mile) with educational stations throughout the hike highlighting the variety of ecosystems within the parks as well as the different wildlife you might see in the park.
There will also be opportunities to touch various animals skins, a hatching alligator and much more. The First day Hike will take place from 8am to 12pm. First Day Hike stickers will be available while supplies last.
The park highly encourages visitors to make day use reservations to guarantee entrance into the park. Day use Fee(s): $7 per person 13 and up (12 and under free) (Day pass reservations are highly recommended but not required).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.