The annual Fiesta at First is coming to First United Methodist Church in Rosenberg. This fun, family event is back on schedule for Friday, February 10 at 6:00pm. As in other years, great Mexican food from Bob’s Tacos combined with musical entertainment provided by talented John Amar will ensure a delightful evening, Judge Christian Becerra will serve as celebrity auctioneer for the live auction and a huge selection of silent auction items are sure to offer something enticing for all attendees. Tickets are available for purchase from the church office at: 1115 Third Street, Rosenberg or call 281-342-3333.
