Fiesta At First

From left, Rebecca and Pamela Brown show off the custom fire pit their Dad, David Brown, made for the Fiesta at First live auction.

First United Methodist Church in Rosenberg is so excited to bring back Fiesta at First on Friday, April 29 at 6:00pm. As in other years, great Mexican food from Bob’s Tacos combined with musical entertainment provided by talented John Amar will ensure a delightful evening, Judge Christopher Morales will serve as celebrity auctioneer for the live auction and a huge selection of silent auction items are sure to offer something enticing for all attendees. Tickets are available for purchase from the church office at: 1115 Third Street, Rosenberg or call 281-342-3333.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.