The Fort Bend Junior League (FBJSL) continues to make a difference within the Fort Bend community through its Community Assistance Fund. The Fund can provide grants of up to $5,000 per League year, per agency, to local Fort Bend non-profits that need financial support to fund a critical need, pilot a program or expand a significant service to the community.
FBJSL recently granted a Community Assistance Fund grant to ARTreach in the amount of $1,800 in support of its Books Alive program which brings the magic of theatre and the gift of literacy to 18,000 patrons in grade schools, libraries, hospitals, shelters, and other organizations in need throughout the greater Houston and Fort Bend areas. Books Alive! adapts beloved children’s literature into fully staged, 45-minute original musicals, performed by professional actors. On performance days, the narrator first introduces the story and guides the audience to gather all the magic in the room to help “bring the book alive.” Magically, the characters and pages of the book spring to life. From the page to the stage, bright and engaging, fun and entertaining, Books Alive! seeks to help audiences develop a healthy love of books while providing many of them their first opportunity to see live theatre. The mission of ARTreach is to support the connection and delivery of quality arts programs led by professional artists with support from assistants and volunteers. Those served include children and families at risk, special needs groups and senior citizens. Katy ARTreach connects community partners with artists to create the most positive impact on these vulnerable populations as well as the community at large.
Non-profit agencies interested in applying can visit the request our support page of the FBJSL website at www.fbjsl.org.
The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable as well as providing an atmosphere of friendliness, goodwill and camaraderie for all members.
Proceeds from various events and fundraisers have made it possible for FBJSL to donate more than $4.8 million to non-profit agencies in the Fort Bend community since its inception in 2001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.