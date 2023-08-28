The Fort Bend Junior Service League’s (FBJSL) Beneficiary Review Committee is preparing for the 2023-2024 League year. We are proud to announce this year’s committee members are as follows: Alexis Geisler and Jennifer Semeyn as Co-Chairs, members Monique Brown, Jennifer Bombach, Susan Chevalier, Vernique Francis, Becky Green, Warraine Jolivet, Melissa Smalling, and Kelsea Weatherford as Board Liaison.
FBJSL is accepting Community Assistance Fund (CAF) applications for $5,000.00 or less. This fund allows the League to make multiple small grants throughout the year to local Fort Bend County non-profit organizations. The CAF is funded through FBJSL’s annual Sugar Plum Market, which will take place Thursday, November 2nd through Saturday, November 4th, with a special Preview Night Celebration on Wednesday, November 1st at the Stafford Centre Performing Arts Theatre and Convention Center.
For more information on applying for a CAF grant, please visit https://www.fbjsl.org/requestsupport/. For more information about the Sugar Plum Market, please visit https://www.sugarplummarket.com/.
